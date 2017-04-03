Greater Lowell Tech student charged w...

Greater Lowell Tech student charged with selling pot-laced brownies to other students

A Greater Lowell Technical High School student has been charged after he was found to be allegedly selling brownies laced with marijuana to other students at the school, according to Police Chief Richard Howe. The 16-year-old juvenile, who lives in Dracut, will appear in the Middlesex County Juvenile Court in Lowell at a later date.

