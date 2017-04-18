Grape minds
The Merrimack Valley Food Bank's warehouse is packed with tuna cans, bread loaves, fruits, vegetables, pasta boxes and more. The 20,000-square-foot facility on Broadway Street in Lowell has dry storage on three levels, a refrigerated building with a vertical-racking storage system, and two walk-in frozen-food storage rooms.
