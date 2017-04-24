Fatal OD's down in Lowell, one bright spot amid grim crisis
The number of fatal overdoses in the city is down 60 percent during the first three months of 2017, compared to the same time last year, according to new data. Twenty-five people fatally overdosed in the city during January, February, and March last year.
