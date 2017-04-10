Family, friends seek help in finding missing Lowell man

Rathana "Jonathan" Pin was last seen a week ago on Saturday, before he left his new car, his girlfriend, close-knit family and all of his belongings behind and vanished without so much a phone call. Pin, 23, of Lowell, has now been missing for over a week as his family, friends and girlfriend are left without a clue about what could have happened to the hardworking man who loved his job and kept in frequent touch with his family.

