Exuberant American-Irish Band Plays Woods Hole
The Woods Hole Folk Music Society's 45th season will wrap up on Sunday, April 9, with a performance of lively traditional Irish music featuring The Press Gang. Doors open at 7 PM for the 7:30 concert at Woods Hole Community Hall, 68 Water Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|10 hr
|Justagirl
|5
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Fri
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC