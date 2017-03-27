Exuberant American-Irish Band Plays W...

Exuberant American-Irish Band Plays Woods Hole

The Woods Hole Folk Music Society's 45th season will wrap up on Sunday, April 9, with a performance of lively traditional Irish music featuring The Press Gang. Doors open at 7 PM for the 7:30 concert at Woods Hole Community Hall, 68 Water Street.

