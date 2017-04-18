Enterprise posts a profit -- for 110t...

Enterprise posts a profit -- for 110th quarter in a row

Enterprise Bank announced its 110th consecutive profitable quarter last week, tallying double-digit percent increases in total assets, loans, and customer deposits compared to the same period last year. During the first quarter of 2017, which ended March 31, the Lowell-based bank had income of $5.6 million, a 29 percent increase over first quarter 2016.

