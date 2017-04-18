Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Qu...

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

On April 18, 2017, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on June 1, 2017 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2017. The 2017 dividend rate represents a 3.8% increase over the 2016 dividend rate.

Lowell, MA

