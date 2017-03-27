editor to receive FATV's Boulder Award
Fitchburg Access Television announced Wednesday that the 21st annual Boulder Award will be presented to Sentinel & Enterprise Editor Charles St. Amand on Thursday, May 11, at Oak Hill Country Club. St. Amand was chosen by the all-volunteer board of directors of FATV to recognize his commitment to the city of Fitchburg and his partnership with Fitchburg Access Television.
