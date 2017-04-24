Dean/coach on leave at Central Catholic High
The Central Catholic High School dean of students and basketball coach allegedly sent inappropriate messages on Snapchat to a former student, leading to the school placing him on administrative leave this week. The Central Catholic administrator on leave for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a former student is Dean of Students and basketball coach Richard Nault, according to The Eagle Tribune.
