Council looks to mitigate future flooding concerns

City officials hope they won't have to contend with any serious flooding threats this spring, but the heavy rains last week served as a valuable trial run, City Manager Kevin Murphy told the City Council Tuesday. Although there have been communication and execution problems in prior years with Enel Green Power, which operates the Pawtucket Dam, the response to the heavy rains on Thursday was well coordinated, Murphy said.

