Council asks congressmen to fight fed cuts
The City Council voted Tuesday to send a letter asking Massachusetts' congressional delegation to intervene and fight cuts to federal programs on which cities like Lowell depend. President Donald Trump's proposed budget outline threatens programs like Community Development Block Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|13 hr
|Highlands Guy
|18,182
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Bloodstayne
|345
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC