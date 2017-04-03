Council asks congressmen to fight fed...

Council asks congressmen to fight fed cuts that will hurt Lowell programs

Read more: Lowell Sun

The City Council voted Tuesday to send a letter asking Massachusetts' congressional delegation to intervene and fight cuts to federal programs on which cities like Lowell depend. President Donald Trump's proposed budget outline threatens programs like Community Development Block Grants and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS.

