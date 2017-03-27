Cop, woman injured in Lowell fire
An officer who graduated from the Lowell Police Academy only five months ago ran into a burning building Thursday night and, with the help of a good Samaritan, rescued a 38-year-old woman. Officer Shaun Devlin was the first responder to 93 Moore St. after a fire broke out in the building shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
