Conference to focus on space exploration in next decade
Astronauts, scientists and entrepreneurs are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the start of the Space Age and looking ahead to the next frontiers at a conference in Lowell. "Space Exploration in the Upcoming Decade: The Domestication of Space," will bring industry leaders from around the world to share their work.
