City manager: More parking a priority in Lowell

Over the next several years, a new courthouse, several large residential buildings and at least one hotel are scheduled to rise from construction sites in Lowell, adding to a severe parking shortage that could stymie future development. City Manager Kevin Murphy described the urgency of the city's parking shortage and the need for three more parking garages during a wide-ranging discussion Thursday with The Sun's editorial board that also touched on the high-school project, Hamilton Canal Innovation District, and lease for LeLacheur Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.