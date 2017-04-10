City, Khelfaoui apparently close to deal on contract
After months of negotiations, the Lowell School Committee is finally on the verge of inking a formal contract with Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui. "The contract is being approved as to form, so it's pretty close," Mayor Edward Kennedy said.
