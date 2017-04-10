City, Khelfaoui apparently close to d...

City, Khelfaoui apparently close to deal on contract

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Lowell Sun

After months of negotiations, the Lowell School Committee is finally on the verge of inking a formal contract with Superintendent Salah Khelfaoui. "The contract is being approved as to form, so it's pretty close," Mayor Edward Kennedy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Fri Chaz 370
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Apr 14 Bob KA-58 18,183
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 7 Bloodstayne 345
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 3 Movies are not re... 33
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC