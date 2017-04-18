Cirillo says she's running for Lowell...

Cirillo says she's running for Lowell City Council to give back

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Karen Cirillo has announced her campaign for a seat on the City Council, promising to be an advocate for the city's diverse populations. As a political newcomer with a distinctive shock of pink hair, the Christian Hill resident said she presented herself as a fresh voice to help move the city forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 7 hr Highlands guy 18,188
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 17 Shortstuff 346
Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08) Apr 14 Chaz 370
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 3 Movies are not re... 33
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,282 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC