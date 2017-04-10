Chief hopeful Richards sees Dracut as 'challenge'
Peabody police Capt. Scott Richards heard about the opening for Dracut Chief of Police about a week or so before the application deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Apr 8
|Highlands Guy
|18,182
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 7
|Bloodstayne
|345
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC