Charges dropped for woman in Westford store armed robbery
All charges were dismissed against one of three Lowell residents allegedly involved in an armed robbery in late January at Brookside Convenience Store for lack of probable cause, according to the Clerk's Office at the Ayer District Court. The charges against Tammy Perry, 33, were dismissed on April 6 at a courtroom in Ayer District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billerica crim,e 70s 80s 90s (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Chaz
|370
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,183
|THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09)
|Apr 9
|Erin M
|76
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Apr 7
|Bloodstayne
|345
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC