Charges dropped for woman in Westford store armed robbery

All charges were dismissed against one of three Lowell residents allegedly involved in an armed robbery in late January at Brookside Convenience Store for lack of probable cause, according to the Clerk's Office at the Ayer District Court. The charges against Tammy Perry, 33, were dismissed on April 6 at a courtroom in Ayer District Court.

