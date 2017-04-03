Cambodian pride in every move
Friday night the troupe brought the ancient past and the near past together in a vibrant celebration of its success in preserving a tradition nearly lost during the Cambodian genocide of the 1970s. As guests passed under a special archway at the Sompao Meas Hall, they stepped into an ancient culture, brilliantly alive now in Lowell with high expectations for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|7 hr
|Highlands Guy
|18,182
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Fri
|Bloodstayne
|345
|Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08)
|Apr 5
|Greg
|115
|Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10)
|Apr 3
|Movies are not re...
|33
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Apr 2
|Darrell Dammen
|55
|cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14)
|Apr 1
|Justagirl
|5
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Mar 28
|Jerrypolymath
|204
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC