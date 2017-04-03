Budding Lowell scientists earn kudos at citywide fair
Lowell Public Schools held the fourth annual Science and Engineering Fair recently at Lowell High School, where students from all eight middle schools and Lowell High presented projects they worked on as part of STEM Club. STEM Club is overseen by at least one adviser at each school who work with students weekly to prepare an independent research project that is displayed at the district fair.
