Athenian Corner owners set to begin downtown hotel

The owners of the Athenian Corner hope to start construction as early as June on a 52-room hotel adjacent to the restaurant, after securing final approval from two city boards. "Right now we're ready to go to the next stage of the planning: doing floor plans and getting a general contractor," said Teddy Panagiotopoulos, whose family owns the property.

