Arrest Log: 4/5/2017

Matthew Newkirk, 34, 5 Laprise Court, Dudley; failure to stop or yield, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license. -- Michael Daley, 33, 2 Ocean Ave., Revere; threat to commit crime , disorderly conduct, shoplifting by concealing.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Middlesex County was issued at April 05 at 9:58PM EDT

