Almeida, Clay show inspiring leadership

Almeida, Clay show inspiring leadership

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

I'm moved to share my thoughts on two fellow Westfordians who I know and love, and both are running for the Board of Selectmen, Elizabeth Almeida and Tom Clay. I met Elizabeth years ago at her business, Fat Moon Farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) 7 hr Bob KA-58 18,183
News THE MAIN EVENT: Crowds flock to see 'Fighter' s... (Jul '09) Apr 9 Erin M 76
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Apr 7 Bloodstayne 345
Should an uninsured driver from NH be allowed t... (Aug '08) Apr 5 Greg 115
Kenneth Waters was innocent 100% (Oct '10) Apr 3 Movies are not re... 33
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Apr 2 Darrell Dammen 55
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Apr 1 Justagirl 5
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 280,293,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC