Alleged Methuen bank robber arrested in Lowell

A 48-year-old New Hampshire man accused of robbing a bank in Methuen on Saturday was arrested without incident late Saturday night at a company where he works in Lowell, according to Methuen police. Thomas Bowler, of Danville, N.H., was arrested Saturday night at his job in Lowell, after Methuen police linked him to a bank heist earlier in the day on Burnham Road in Methuen, according to Chief Joseph Solomon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.