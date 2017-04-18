Alleged Methuen bank robber arrested in Lowell
A 48-year-old New Hampshire man accused of robbing a bank in Methuen on Saturday was arrested without incident late Saturday night at a company where he works in Lowell, according to Methuen police. Thomas Bowler, of Danville, N.H., was arrested Saturday night at his job in Lowell, after Methuen police linked him to a bank heist earlier in the day on Burnham Road in Methuen, according to Chief Joseph Solomon.
