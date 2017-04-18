Addicts need treatment beyond lifesaving Narcan
There's no debate that on one hand, the opioid-overdose antidote Narcan has saved countless lives in Massachusetts and elsewhere. Unfortunately, too many of those given that chance immediately return to that destructive behavior, oftentimes within hours of being revived.
