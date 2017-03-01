Woman struck by car while walking in downtown Lowell

Merrimack Street in downtown Lowell was closed between Kirk and John streets Saturday night as police investigated a crash in which a female pedestrian suffered a head injury when she was struck by a car. Emergency crews were called to the area a little before 7 p.m, for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, and found a woman suffering from a head injury, according to police radio broadcasts.

