Woman struck by car while walking in downtown Lowell
Merrimack Street in downtown Lowell was closed between Kirk and John streets Saturday night as police investigated a crash in which a female pedestrian suffered a head injury when she was struck by a car. Emergency crews were called to the area a little before 7 p.m, for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, and found a woman suffering from a head injury, according to police radio broadcasts.
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 2
|Bob KA-58
|18,144
|Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09)
|Mar 2
|Big bamboo
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar 2
|hammerhead
|1
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|Lowell
|280
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 27
|Answers4Janice
|806
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|jazzdc
|54
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
