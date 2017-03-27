With clock ticking, city awaits state on Cawley waiver
The city sent its plan for replicating Article 97-protected fields near Cawley Stadium to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs last Tuesday, and since then there's been nothing but silence. Lowell is racing to meet an early summer deadline to pick a final plan for the new Lowell High School, and removing the Article 97 restrictions that currently encumber the Cawley site is at the top of the city's priorities.
