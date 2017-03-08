What's Happening
Running now through March 26th at the Gallery at the Chelmsford Center for the Arts is "Undercurrents," a solo exhibit of recent works by artist Bethany Peck. In her show, Bethany explores her darker seasonal palate in landscape and seascape through the distinctive use of oil on copper.
