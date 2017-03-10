Ward 5 Democrats to Hold Caucus

Ward 5 Democrats to Hold Caucus

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Beacon Hill Times

Registered Democrats in Boston Ward 5 will be holding a caucus at the First Church of Boston on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. to elect 19 delegates and 4 alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new Party Platform. The convention will be held on Saturday, June 3 at the Tsonga Arena in Lowell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon Hill Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
keno in massachusetts (Nov '08) Thu ZAA 81
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Wed Bob KA-58 18,147
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) Mar 7 Harry Wells 2
Rooming Houses Opening on Christian Hill (Jun '10) Mar 6 Christian 3
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mar 6 Tragedy averted 808
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) Mar 5 Gidget 36
Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09) Mar 2 Big bamboo 2
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC