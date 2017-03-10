Ward 5 Democrats to Hold Caucus
Registered Democrats in Boston Ward 5 will be holding a caucus at the First Church of Boston on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 10 a.m. to elect 19 delegates and 4 alternates for the 2017 Massachusetts Democratic Convention, where Democrats from across Massachusetts will gather to adopt a new Party Platform. The convention will be held on Saturday, June 3 at the Tsonga Arena in Lowell.
Read more at Beacon Hill Times.
