Two people, including a police office...

Two people, including a police officer, injured in Lowell fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Lowell Sun

A resident of the single-family home sustained burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. The police officer, who was the first responder to the scene, was also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation but has since been released, fire Chief Jeff Winward said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cheryl carver billerica mass (Jun '14) Sat Justagirl 5
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Fri Bob Freeland 18,164
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) Mar 28 Jerrypolymath 204
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mar 27 Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Mar 25 Dee 344
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 279,993,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC