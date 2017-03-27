Two people, including a police officer, injured in Lowell fire
A resident of the single-family home sustained burns and smoke inhalation and was transported to the hospital. The police officer, who was the first responder to the scene, was also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation but has since been released, fire Chief Jeff Winward said.
