Trinity passes on LGH opts for deal with Steward HC
Trinity EMS, which provides much of the ambulance services in Lowell, has declined to renew its medical directorship contract with Lowell General Hospital, instead signing a deal with Steward Health Care. The change initially drew concern from Lowell General Hospital officials, who worried it would complicate the coordination of care for patients brought to the hospital, but hospital officials have since gone quiet.
