Tree falls, damages garage in Lowell
A large tree fell and crushed a detached garage on Vincent Street in Lowell Wednesday night, but luckily caused only minor damage to a home nearby, and completely missed other homes, according to Fire Department radio broadcasts. Crews were called to 18 Vincent St., in the Centralville section about 6:45 p.m. for a report that a tree fell and struck a garage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|17 hr
|Bob KA-58
|18,144
|Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09)
|22 hr
|Big bamboo
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Thu
|hammerhead
|1
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|Lowell
|280
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Feb 27
|Answers4Janice
|806
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|jazzdc
|54
|Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10)
|Feb 18
|Highlands kid
|19
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC