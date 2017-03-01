Tree falls, damages garage in Lowell

A large tree fell and crushed a detached garage on Vincent Street in Lowell Wednesday night, but luckily caused only minor damage to a home nearby, and completely missed other homes, according to Fire Department radio broadcasts. Crews were called to 18 Vincent St., in the Centralville section about 6:45 p.m. for a report that a tree fell and struck a garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.