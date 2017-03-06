Tim Grover

Tim Grover

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lowell will honor Tim Grover of Lowell, the founder of Megan's House, with the Thomas G. Kelakos Community Spirit Award on March 23. "Every year we sit down and we come up with people that we think should be nominated and we vote on it and Tim was the obvious choice this year," said Bob Howard, a member of the Kiwanis Club and chairman of the award committee. "I think because of the problem that's going on in society with the opioid crisis, it really needs a lot more attention and we thought this would be a great way to bring attention to the problem and give Megan's House the exposure it needs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08) 14 hr Harry Wells 2
Rooming Houses Opening on Christian Hill (Jun '10) Mon Christian 3
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mon Tragedy averted 808
Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09) Mar 5 Gidget 36
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 2 Bob KA-58 18,144
Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09) Mar 2 Big bamboo 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar 2 hammerhead 1
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC