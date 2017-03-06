The Kiwanis Club of Greater Lowell will honor Tim Grover of Lowell, the founder of Megan's House, with the Thomas G. Kelakos Community Spirit Award on March 23. "Every year we sit down and we come up with people that we think should be nominated and we vote on it and Tim was the obvious choice this year," said Bob Howard, a member of the Kiwanis Club and chairman of the award committee. "I think because of the problem that's going on in society with the opioid crisis, it really needs a lot more attention and we thought this would be a great way to bring attention to the problem and give Megan's House the exposure it needs."

