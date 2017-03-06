State sues Lowell tax preparer over alleged deduction scam

A Lowell tax preparer has been ordered to halt his business after allegedly filing more than $2 million in fraudulent deductions and pocketing more than $150,000 for himself, the state's attorney general said in a press release. Last week, a Middlesex Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction against Samuel M. Dangaiso and Tax Enterprises, his unregistered company in Lowell, after the office of Attorney General Maura Healey sued the parties.

