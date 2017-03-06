State commits to funding Megan House

The state has awarded the Megan House Foundation annual grants that will cover around 80 percent of the addiction treatment program's annual costs. The announcement came Friday at Gov. Charlie Baker's cabinet meeting in Lowell, and the scope of the state's support shocked many of the people involved in securing it.

