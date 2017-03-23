State campaign aims to keep eyes on the road

Motor vehicle crashes associated with distracted driving have increased dramatically in recent years, and state and local officials are teaming up to stem that trend. "A driver's responsibility is to drive, and more and more, we're losing touch with that need, that reality," Jeff Larason, director of the Highway Safety Division at the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, said in a Friday editorial board meeting with The Sun.

