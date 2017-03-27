Sparks fly over split Cawley vote for...

Sparks fly over split Cawley vote for Lowell home-rule petition

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Emotions flared Tuesday night as two city councilors broke from their colleagues to vote against a measure that was essential to keeping the Cawley Stadium option in the running for a new high school site. The council was considering whether to petition the state Legislature to remove Article 97 conservation restrictions on fields near Cawley Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09) 8 hr Jerrypolymath 204
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Tue Sla 18,162
News Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10) Mon Wondering 44
Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10) Mar 25 Dingodevil 70
Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She... Mar 25 Kenny Douglass is... 1
Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08) Mar 25 Dee 344
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Mar 22 Amy867 810
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,900,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC