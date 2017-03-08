She had endured so much -- then came the order
Reem Niyazi had been visiting relatives in her native land for 18 days when she tried to return to her Lowell apartment in late January. " 'You can't go to the United States,' they kept saying," Niyazi, 31, recalled in her downtown apartment on Middle Street last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|7 hr
|Recall Clark and...
|42
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|8 hr
|please learn to s...
|197
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Rosie2164
|67
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Sat
|Tommy
|342
|keno in massachusetts (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|ZAA
|81
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 8
|Bob KA-58
|18,147
|From little ones at Chelmsford's Westlands Scho... (May '08)
|Mar 7
|Harry Wells
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC