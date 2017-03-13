Remember When?
In 2015, Lowell's annual St. Patrick's Day Breakfast was changed to a dinner after 30-something years. The city event, which is hosted each year by the city manager, attracts local and state politicians, business and nonprofit leaders, and, sometimes, even the governor.
