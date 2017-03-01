Remember when - Ice Harvesting?

Remember when - Ice Harvesting?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Today we take for granted the ability to refrigerate our food and the easy availability of ice. But if you have ever had a power outage and lost all the food in your fridge due to spoiling, you understand the importance of ice and refrigeration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lowell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do you remember???? (Jun '08) Mar 2 Bob KA-58 18,144
Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09) Mar 2 Big bamboo 2
News Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson Mar 2 hammerhead 1
News Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10) Feb 28 Lowell 280
lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08) Feb 27 Answers4Janice 806
Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10) Feb 22 jazzdc 54
Tommy Ellis - Ding Ding (Nov '10) Feb 18 Highlands kid 19
See all Lowell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lowell Forum Now

Lowell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lowell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Lowell, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 279,320,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC