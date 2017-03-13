Pressure on for city officials in wake of Lowell High site vote
It's going to be a busy week amid the increasingly bitter discussions on the future of Lowell High School. City Manager Kevin Murphy is slated to meet with top state environmental officials today to discuss the future of Cawley Stadium as a possible site for a new high school, since last week's Board of Parks' vote against removing conservation restrictions there cast doubt on the site's viability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are Lowell's most haunted places? (Jun '08)
|2 hr
|Jac
|840
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|17 hr
|yousound likeamoron
|202
|Clark gets (Dec '10)
|Sun
|Recall Clark and...
|42
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Rosie2164
|67
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 11
|Tommy
|342
|keno in massachusetts (Nov '08)
|Mar 9
|ZAA
|81
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 8
|Bob KA-58
|18,147
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC