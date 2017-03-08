Police: Man, 73, killed in head-on crash in Connecticut
The Day reports that police say 73-year-old Robert Rubenoff was traveling south on state Route 164 just after 10 p.m. Saturday when he crossed the double yellow line and hit a northbound BMW driven by Kenneth Yin , of Lowell, Massachusetts. Police say Yin and two of his passengers suffered minor injuries.
