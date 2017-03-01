Police: Chelmsford man stole $65G from mother
Police say a Chelmsford resident's new girlfriend may have been the inspiration for his alleged theft of $65,000 from his elderly mother in December. David Callahan, 51, of E37 Scotty Hollow Drive, Chelmsford, allegedly tricked his mother into signing money over to him via cashier's check Dec. 22, according to documents filed in Lowell District Court.
