Police Arrest Log
Suelyn Ngare, 26, 27 Llewllyn St.; failure to pay fine warrant . -- Fonda Forgetta, 34, 74 Cosgrove St.; failure to pay fine warrant , failure to pay fine warrant , failure to pay fine warrant .
