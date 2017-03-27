Pepperell man is state guild's big cheese
The store sells not just cheese, wine and prepared foods; it sells service, said owner Peter Lovis, a Pepperell resident. There are plenty of employees on staff to ensure that everyone gets the personalized service they expect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|8 hr
|Bob Freeland
|18,164
|my wife refuses to get a job! (Aug '09)
|Tue
|Jerrypolymath
|204
|Clear that walk -- it's the law (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Wondering
|44
|Epicure Restaurant (Oct '10)
|Mar 25
|Dingodevil
|70
|Kenny Douglass of Billerica, Massachusetts, She...
|Mar 25
|Kenny Douglass is...
|1
|Section 8 Fraud (Sep '08)
|Mar 25
|Dee
|344
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|Amy867
|810
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC