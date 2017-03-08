Pay-raise bill has Greater Lowell law...

Pay-raise bill has Greater Lowell lawmakers cashing in

Some representatives and senators from Greater Lowell are the biggest beneficiaries of the Legislature's $18 million pay-raise bill, which was rammed through at the start of the year and passed over Gov. Charlie Baker's veto -- authorizing sizable salary increases for themselves, six statewide constitutional officers and scores of judges. Lowell Sen. Eileen Donoghue, a Democrat, received the highest bump among area lawmakers, according to legislator payroll data from the Office of the State Treasurer.

