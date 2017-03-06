Parks Commissioners must unite to lift Article 97 restrictions

If the Lowell's Board of Park Commissioners want to be transparent and protect the integrity of the process to find the best potential site for a new high school, it should vote to lift the Article 97 conservation restrictions on several fields near Cawley Stadium -- one of four options now under consideration . Failing to lift the restrictions, tied to state loans from nearly two decades ago, would effectively sack the Cawley site and forever cast doubts on whether Lowell made its best effort to select the best location in the best interest of its taxpayers, residents and students.

