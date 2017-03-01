Over 75% of Lowell school staff are w...

Over 75% of Lowell school staff are women

More than three-quarters of the Lowell Public Schools staff are women, according to a diversity report presented to the School Committee on Wednesday. The percent is even higher when considering just teachers and administrators -- 880 of the 1,103 teachers and 162 of the 193 unionized administrators are women.

