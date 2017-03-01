Over 75% of Lowell school staff are women
More than three-quarters of the Lowell Public Schools staff are women, according to a diversity report presented to the School Committee on Wednesday. The percent is even higher when considering just teachers and administrators -- 880 of the 1,103 teachers and 162 of the 193 unionized administrators are women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Lowell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lowell crime stories as remebered by residents (Jul '08)
|2 hr
|RandomTpx
|807
|Camp Saint Mary's (Jan '09)
|4 hr
|Gidget
|36
|Do you remember???? (Jun '08)
|Mar 2
|Bob KA-58
|18,144
|Review: Towers News Stand Inc (Oct '09)
|Mar 2
|Big bamboo
|2
|Neighbors battle housing plan for Ditson
|Mar 2
|hammerhead
|1
|Two Dracut police officers placed on leave in p... (May '10)
|Feb 28
|Lowell
|280
|Low Frequency Hum - Industrial Noise? (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|jazzdc
|54
Find what you want!
Search Lowell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC